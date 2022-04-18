Tax Filing Deadline Looms

Once again, last-minute tax filers have gotten a little more extra time. With Emancipation Day being observed in Washington D.C. on the traditional deadline, the 15th, that makes the 18th the deadline. And David Tucker, with the IRS, says among the notable changes that filers should pay attention to is the expanded child tax credit…

Also, Tucker says if you didn’t get your final Federal Economic Stimulus payment in 2021, you should look into claiming a Recovery Rebate credit. And, especially now, electronic filing is still urged. Tucker says that also ensures a more reliable and accurate return…

And if you’re concerned about the software cost with electronic filing, the IRS offers Free File for those with adjusted gross annual incomes of 73-thousand dollars or less. Tucker says you can also speed up your refund by requesting direct deposit, instead of a paper check. And even if you don’t owe taxes or expect a refund, you should still file.