Tax Filing Deadline Today

For those people who took advantage of the three-month extension for filing taxes, mainly because they owe, today is the deadline. David Tucker, with the Internal Revenue Service, says you can still file for more time…

And Tucker also points out that the extension is only until October 15th, which is what it normally is with the traditional April 15th deadline. He also says there’s been no significant increase in late filers, even with the longer deadline….

The IRS is also experiencing delays in processing paper tax returns, due to more limited staffing from coronavirus impacts. Tucker says this is another reason you should file electronically. And taxpayers shouldn’t file the same return again or call the IRS if they filed a paper return and are experiencing a refund delay.