Tax Filing Extension Deadline is Today

Posted: Oct. 15, 2020 12:26 AM PDT

Although the traditional tax filing deadline had an unprecedented three-month extension, due to COVID impacts, the traditional extension deadline has not changed. It’s still October 15th, which is today (Thurs.). IRS Spokesman David Tucker says for those who still owe, which always applies to the vast majority in this situation, you should pay as much as possible, if not the entire amount…

Meanwhile, Tucker says some taxpayers are still be granted more time. That normally includes another six months for members of the military and others serving in a combat zone. Also, those impacted by the unprecedented wildfire activity in California this year…

Tucker also says those who can’t pay the full amount have some options. That includes an installment agreement and you can also see if you qualify for what’s called an “offering compromise”. That’s where you try to settle for less than he full amount. Meanwhile, the deadline for non-filers from the last two years to apply for this year’s COVID stimulus payment has been extended to November 21st.

