Tax Filing Season Begins Today

Posted: Jan. 29, 2018 7:27 AM PST

Some procrastinate, and wait until the last second. Others get an early start . If you are in the second category, you should know that tax filing season begins today. From now through April 17th, the Internal Revenue Service will be processing returns. I-R-S Spokesman David Tucker says if you are going to file early, make sure you’ve received all of your forms…

The reason people normally file early is if they are expecting a refund. Tucker says you could get that refund in as little as three weeks….

That’s still only about three weeks from now anyway, and you do need to file electronically if you want that refund in 21 days. Paper returns take slightly longer. Also, a reminder that the tax cut passed by Congress and signed by President Trump last month is for the 2018 tax year. You’ll be filing for 2017. In a separate statement from the I-R-S, the agency says you could begin to see changes to your paycheck regarding the tax cut, sometime in the next few weeks.

