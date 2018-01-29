Some procrastinate, and wait until the last second. Others get an early start . If you are in the second category, you should know that tax filing season begins today. From now through April 17th, the Internal Revenue Service will be processing returns. I-R-S Spokesman David Tucker says if you are going to file early, make sure you’ve received all of your forms…

Listen to David Tucker 1

The reason people normally file early is if they are expecting a refund. Tucker says you could get that refund in as little as three weeks….

Listen to David Tucker 2

That’s still only about three weeks from now anyway, and you do need to file electronically if you want that refund in 21 days. Paper returns take slightly longer. Also, a reminder that the tax cut passed by Congress and signed by President Trump last month is for the 2018 tax year. You’ll be filing for 2017. In a separate statement from the I-R-S, the agency says you could begin to see changes to your paycheck regarding the tax cut, sometime in the next few weeks.

–gf