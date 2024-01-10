< Back to All News

Taxpayers Should Get Faster IRS Phone Service

Posted: Jan. 10, 2024 12:11 AM PST

The official start of the nation’s 2024 tax season isn’t until January 29th this year. That’s when the IRS begins accepting and processing returns. And Raphael Tulino, with media relations, says recent funding from the Federal Inflation Reduction Act will, hopefully, reduce wait times if you need to talk to an agent on the phone or come by a local office…

click to listen to Raphael Tulino

But before you consider picking up the phone, Tulino says the IRS always recommends you first check on line, at irs-dot-gov…

click to listen to Raphael Tulino

Tulino says taxpayers will also find enhanced paperless processing this year that will enable you to submit all correspondence, non-tax forms, and responses to notices, digitally. Also, improvements to the “Where’s My Refund” tool, which is the IRS’ most widely used service tool. But the tool provides limited information, often leading taxpayers to call them about the status. Updates will allow you to see more detailed messages in plain language and ensure the tool works seamlessly on mobile devices.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha