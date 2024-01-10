Taxpayers Should Get Faster IRS Phone Service

The official start of the nation’s 2024 tax season isn’t until January 29th this year. That’s when the IRS begins accepting and processing returns. And Raphael Tulino, with media relations, says recent funding from the Federal Inflation Reduction Act will, hopefully, reduce wait times if you need to talk to an agent on the phone or come by a local office…

But before you consider picking up the phone, Tulino says the IRS always recommends you first check on line, at irs-dot-gov…

Tulino says taxpayers will also find enhanced paperless processing this year that will enable you to submit all correspondence, non-tax forms, and responses to notices, digitally. Also, improvements to the “Where’s My Refund” tool, which is the IRS’ most widely used service tool. But the tool provides limited information, often leading taxpayers to call them about the status. Updates will allow you to see more detailed messages in plain language and ensure the tool works seamlessly on mobile devices.