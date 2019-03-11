< Back to All News

Tea Party Urging People Not to Vote By Mail

Posted: Mar. 11, 2019 7:07 AM PDT

With two weeks before the March 26 special election, the Nevada County Tea Party is telling people * not * to vote by mail. President Jan Collins says she wants voters to take their ballot to the Vote Center on Election Day, turn it in, get a new one, and vote in person. She says that minimizes the chance of voter fraud…

Listen to Jan Collins 1

Collins says there have been issues in other states with mishandling of ballots, or even tampering with them. She says she has nothing against local officials…

Listen to Jan Collins 2

Nevada County’s Clerk Recorder says mail-in ballots are perfectly safe, and if everyone turned in their mail-in ballot for a new one at a vote center, it would double the cost of the election. He also says the secretary of State’s office is exploring litigation against the Tea Party statewide for possible election interference targeting all five Vote Center counties.

–gf

