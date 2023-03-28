Teacher Layoff Notices Fewer Here Than Last Year

This can be an anxious time of year for a number of teachers in school districts around the state. That’s when precautionary layoff notices are sent out, among other staff members. But fewer instructors are facing such a prospect at Nevada County schools this spring. In the Nevada Joint Union High School District, six notices were approved by the Board of Trustees. But District Superintendent Dan Frisella says only two teachers are actually facing the prospect of not coming back next year…

And although only six teacher notices were approved, that’s still the highest number of any district in the county…

And a year ago, around 25 certificated staff received notices in the district, which was mostly for teachers. Frisella also points out that the majority of notices are rescinded each year by the May 15th state deadline. Teachers union president Eric Mayer did not return calls for comment. Looking at the other large districts in the county: two teacher notices were approved in the Grass Valley District and just one was approved in the Union Hill District.