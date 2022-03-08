Teacher Layoff Notices Proposed NJUHSD

What’s considered a significant enrollment drop is prompting a larger-than-normal number of proposed staffing reductions in the Nevada Joint Union High School District for the next school year. Superintendent Brett McFadden says notices for possible layoffs or cuts in hours have been sent to around 25 certificated staff, which is mostly teachers. He says before the pandemic began enrollment had actually been projected to go up for the next three years, after some 18 years of declines…

McFadden says over 60-percent of school districts in the state are seeing declining enrollment. Districts are required by the state to send out such notices by March 15th of each year or they can’t make adjustments until the following year. McFadden says most notices are rescinded by around late April or early May. That’s usually when there’s a more clear financial picture for the state. But McFadden says he’s concerned about what he’s heard so far…

The School Board will consider approving the reduction notices at its Wednesday night meeting.