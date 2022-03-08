< Back to All News

Teacher Layoff Notices Proposed NJUHSD

Posted: Mar. 7, 2022 5:35 PM PST

What’s considered a significant enrollment drop is prompting a larger-than-normal number of proposed staffing reductions in the Nevada Joint Union High School District for the next school year. Superintendent Brett McFadden says notices for possible layoffs or cuts in hours have been sent to around 25 certificated staff, which is mostly teachers. He says before the pandemic began enrollment had actually been projected to go up for the next three years, after some 18 years of declines…

click to listen to Brett McFadden

McFadden says over 60-percent of school districts in the state are seeing declining enrollment. Districts are required by the state to send out such notices by March 15th of each year or they can’t make adjustments until the following year. McFadden says most notices are rescinded by around late April or early May. That’s usually when there’s a more clear financial picture for the state. But McFadden says he’s concerned about what he’s heard so far…

click to listen to Brett McFadden

The School Board will consider approving the reduction notices at its Wednesday night meeting.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha