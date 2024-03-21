Teacher Layoff Warnings Issued

Spring is also a time of anxiety for some teachers. State law mandates that school boards approve layoff warning notices by March 15th, which would take effect for the next school year. And the largest district in Nevada County has also issued the most notices, by far, this year. Appearing on “KNCO: Insight”, Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent, Dan Frisella said 15 instructors have been notified, compared to six a year ago. But districts usually manage to rescind most of the notices by the May 15th deadline…

The athletic director for Ghidotti Early College High School, Tyler Smith, also once received a notice…

Frisella also mentioned that these teachers are placed on a 39-month re-hire list if they do lose their jobs. Looking at other districts in the county…three notices have been sent in the Grass Valley School District, compared to two a year ago. But no teachers received such notifications in the Union Hill, Nevada City, Pleasant Valley, and Penn Valley Districts.