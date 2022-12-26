< Back to All News

Teachers Contract Impasse In NJUHSD

Posted: Dec. 26, 2022 12:31 AM PST

With the school year now at the halfway point, teachers in the Nevada Joint Union High School District still don’t have a new contract. Speaking on KNCO’s “On the Town”, District Superintendent Dan Frisella said two more negotiation sessions have been scheduled after the Winter Break, or during the first two weeks of January…

A mediator tries to find a compromise between both sides…

Mediators lack power to make binding decisions and they’re only employed as advisers. If mediation fails, the process then may move to what’s called fact-finding. Someone analyzes the facts of the bargaining process and seeks to recognize another potential compromise. And, again, both sides are not bound by the recommendations. A third possible option would be arbitration. And, in this case, the arbitrator’ decision is binding on both parties. Contracts are usually agreed to for the next school year during the spring of the previous year.

