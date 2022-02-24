< Back to All News

Teachers Decry No Mask Enforcement NJUHSD

Posted: Feb. 23, 2022 6:08 PM PST

Teachers in the Nevada Joint Union High School District are not happy with the decision to no longer enforce the indoor mask mandate. The Board of Trustees, as expected, approved a resolution to that effect at a special meeting Tuesday night. It came after District Superintendent Brett McFadden made the resolution rather moot, by taking an administrative action, the prior day. The Vice-President of the Teachers Association, Toby Barmeyer, says that violates their Memorandum of Understanding with the Board, which says the all COVID protocols should stay in place for the entire school year. And any changes must first be negotiated with the union…

click to listen to Toby Barmeyer

But the Board voted to approve the resolution, 3-1, with Board member, and former Union president, Duane Ganske, abstaining on the MOU issue and Jamie Reeves voting “no” for similar reasons. Meanwhile Board Trustee Jim Drew questioned the effectiveness of vaccines, in voting “yes”…

click to listen to Jim Drew

Meanwhile, there was a shortage of staff and substitute teachers at Nevada Union High School on Wednesday. It’s not known if that was linked to the new mask policy. Principal Kelly Rhoden did not return calls for comment.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha