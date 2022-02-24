Teachers Decry No Mask Enforcement NJUHSD

Teachers in the Nevada Joint Union High School District are not happy with the decision to no longer enforce the indoor mask mandate. The Board of Trustees, as expected, approved a resolution to that effect at a special meeting Tuesday night. It came after District Superintendent Brett McFadden made the resolution rather moot, by taking an administrative action, the prior day. The Vice-President of the Teachers Association, Toby Barmeyer, says that violates their Memorandum of Understanding with the Board, which says the all COVID protocols should stay in place for the entire school year. And any changes must first be negotiated with the union…

But the Board voted to approve the resolution, 3-1, with Board member, and former Union president, Duane Ganske, abstaining on the MOU issue and Jamie Reeves voting “no” for similar reasons. Meanwhile Board Trustee Jim Drew questioned the effectiveness of vaccines, in voting “yes”…

Meanwhile, there was a shortage of staff and substitute teachers at Nevada Union High School on Wednesday. It’s not known if that was linked to the new mask policy. Principal Kelly Rhoden did not return calls for comment.