Teachers Of The Year Honored

Posted: Oct. 11, 2023 12:30 AM PDT

A couple of months into the new school year, ten teachers in Nevada County have been recognized by their districts as their 2024 Teacher of the Year. And one of those was also named county teacher of the year and now has a chance to get the statewide honor. The county’s Associate Superintendent for Educational Services, Christine McCormick, says each district can make a recommendation, through their own criteria. The recognition could come through a School Board, staff, or student vote, or even a combination of the three. Involvement outside the classroom is also an important consideration…

McCormick says two of the ten teachers were also interested in county and statewide recognition. And it was Ann Perdue who was selected, from the Penn Valley Union Elementary School District…

The other nine teachers honored were Cori Cobbs of the Twin Ridges Elementary School District, Jessica Lee of the Nevada Joint Union High School District, Melissa George from the Grass Valley Elementary District, Michelle Baker from the Pleasant Ridge Union Elementary District, Shelley Gorin of the Union Hill District, Andy Brooding from the Chicago Park District, Emily Selby of the Nevada City District, Arinn Barrieau from the Clear Creek District, and Scott Spackman, for Special Ed through the Superintendent of Schools Office.

