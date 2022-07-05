Tedder Seeks Recount Of Clerk-Recorder Results

Despite losing by 44-percentage points in the June race for Nevada County Clerk-Recorder, Jason Tedder is requesting a recount and ballot inspection. Tedder did not return calls for comment. But the request has been sent to the Clerk-Recorder’s office, on his behalf, from Randy Economy. Economy has been a conservative radio host in Coachella Valley. He did not provide any specific reasons for the request, or for his involvement with Tedder’s candidacy…

Economy is also requesting access to a number of documents, materials, and information that he says are relevant to the June Primary…

Assistant Clerk-Recorder Natalie Adona is the assumed winner, with 67-percent of the vote. Under the elections code, as long as the request is made within five days of certification of a race, the process is initiated. Economy indicates the request was made in the proper timeframe. Requesters must also pay for a recount, which is Economy. About a year ago, he left the Newsom recall campaign, described, at the time, as a key spokesperson and senior adviser.