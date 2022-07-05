< Back to All News

Tedder Seeks Recount Of Clerk-Recorder Results

Posted: Jul. 5, 2022 4:51 PM PDT

Despite losing by 44-percentage points in the June race for Nevada County Clerk-Recorder, Jason Tedder is requesting a recount and ballot inspection. Tedder did not return calls for comment. But the request has been sent to the Clerk-Recorder’s office, on his behalf, from Randy Economy. Economy has been a conservative radio host in Coachella Valley. He did not provide any specific reasons for the request, or for his involvement with Tedder’s candidacy…

click to listen to Randy Economy

Economy is also requesting access to a number of documents, materials, and information that he says are relevant to the June Primary…

click to listen to Randy Economy

Assistant Clerk-Recorder Natalie Adona is the assumed winner, with 67-percent of the vote. Under the elections code, as long as the request is made within five days of certification of a race, the process is initiated. Economy indicates the request was made in the proper timeframe. Requesters must also pay for a recount, which is Economy. About a year ago, he left the Newsom recall campaign, described, at the time, as a key spokesperson and senior adviser.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha