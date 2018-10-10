< Back to All News

Teen Birth Rate Drops Again For Nevada County

Posted: Oct. 10, 2018 6:03 PM PDT

After a rather unusual increase a year ago, the teen birth rate for Nevada County has resumed dropping. It’s 9-point-6 births per one-thousand for ages 15 to 19, for 2016, the latest number available. It was 11-point-2 in 2015. But the Director of Nursing for the County Health Department, Cindy Wilson, says it was once over 22 per-thousand nearly two decades ago. She credits new sex education laws passed by the Legislature requiring more comprehensive and accurate information…

click to listen to Cindy Wilson

Nevada County has the 10th-lowest rate among the state’s 58 counties…

click to listen to Cindy Wilson

The statewide rate is about 15 per-thousand, which is a record low. The State Department of Public Health attributes declining rates to a number of factors. That includes improved access to reproductive health services and increased use of contraception, and delayed first sexual intercourse.

