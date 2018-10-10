Teen Birth Rate Drops Again For Nevada County

After a rather unusual increase a year ago, the teen birth rate for Nevada County has resumed dropping. It’s 9-point-6 births per one-thousand for ages 15 to 19, for 2016, the latest number available. It was 11-point-2 in 2015. But the Director of Nursing for the County Health Department, Cindy Wilson, says it was once over 22 per-thousand nearly two decades ago. She credits new sex education laws passed by the Legislature requiring more comprehensive and accurate information…

Nevada County has the 10th-lowest rate among the state’s 58 counties…

The statewide rate is about 15 per-thousand, which is a record low. The State Department of Public Health attributes declining rates to a number of factors. That includes improved access to reproductive health services and increased use of contraception, and delayed first sexual intercourse.