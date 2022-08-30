Disturbances At Businesses Trigger NU Lockdown

Three teens are accused of creating disturbances at three businesses in Grass Valley, with one involving the use of a pellet gun. Police Lieutenant Clint Bates says the initial report was regarding an attempted theft and vandalism, that also included knocking items off shelves and being disrespectful…

And, due to that report, Bates says police advised, in an abundance of caution, that students shelter in place at Nevada Union High School, which was not far from the incident involving the pellet gun…

The freshman male student was charged with brandishing. All three teens were charged with trespassing. Bates says the other two teens, also of high school age, and one also a girl, were not from the county. All three were cited and released to their parents. After that, the shelter in place was lifted, or shortly after the lunch break.