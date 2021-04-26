Teen Emergency Response Team FEMA Boost

With students distance learning or in a hybrid model, due to the pandemic, 2020 was also a challenging year for Nevada County’s Teen Community Emergency Response Team. But with more students returning to campuses this spring, it’s hoped program training will pick up again. And County Emergency Services Program Manager, Paul Cummings, says they’ll be better equipped, thanks to a two-thousand dollar FEMA grant…

Cummings says the Teen CERT program is a great fit for funding for an all hazards response at a high school….

In addition to natural disasters, the program can also provide a safer and more organized response to an active shooter on a campus. Teen CERT is a nationally supported, locally implemented initiative that teaches high school students how to better prepare themselves for hazards that may affect their school and extended community.