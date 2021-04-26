< Back to All News

Teen Emergency Response Team FEMA Boost

Posted: Apr. 26, 2021 12:24 AM PDT

With students distance learning or in a hybrid model, due to the pandemic, 2020 was also a challenging year for Nevada County’s Teen Community Emergency Response Team. But with more students returning to campuses this spring, it’s hoped program training will pick up again. And County Emergency Services Program Manager, Paul Cummings, says they’ll be better equipped, thanks to a two-thousand dollar FEMA grant…

click to listen to Paul Cummings

Cummings says the Teen CERT program is a great fit for funding for an all hazards response at a high school….

click to listen to Paul Cummings

In addition to natural disasters, the program can also provide a safer and more organized response to an active shooter on a campus. Teen CERT is a nationally supported, locally implemented initiative that teaches high school students how to better prepare themselves for hazards that may affect their school and extended community.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha