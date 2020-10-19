Teen Safety Week Virtual Driving Courses

National Teen Safety Driver Week kicked off yesterday and runs through October 24 and the Ford MOtor Company is reaching out to young drivers to offer them some free virtual training. Spokesperson Mike Lopez says Ford has converted some of its, Ford Driving Skills for Life, face-to-face trainings into virtual courses. He says the company usually held courses at their test tracks, but this year things had to be different because of COVID. He sasy the virtual experiences are available to anyone interested in improving their driving skills.

Listen to Mike Lopez

Company spokesperson Mike Lopez says there is an alternative and participants can participate in virtual experiences through Ford.com. The courses focus on four areas including hazard recognition, vehicle handling, speed management, and space management. Lopez says, as a parent, he thinks the courses offer a different voice of a consistent message.

Listen to Mike Lopez

Lopez says even though the company has many excellent safety features in its cars and trucks that help drivers safely navigate in a variety of situations, the driver is the key to safety.