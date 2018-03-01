< Back to All News

Teens and Marijuana

Posted: Mar. 1, 2018 5:43 AM PST

An opportunity to learn about the effects of marijuana on teenagers. The Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Office, Community Recovery Resources, Nevada County Public Health, and the Coalition for a Drug Free Nevada County collaborated to present a workshop on Teens and Marijuana.
County Superintendent of Schools, Scott Ley, says the evening presentation and information fair is about helping people understand how marijuana effects teens.

The presentation included a short talk on current trends regarding marijuana use, a video about how marijuana has changed over the years, and a panel discussion about how to talk to teens about using marijuana. Attendees were appreciative about the opportunity.

The Teens and Marijuana presentation is being held again this evening at Bear River High School. Doors open at 5:30.

