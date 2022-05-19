Teens Mental Health Forum Madelyn Helling Library

The pandemic tended to exacerbate the mental health struggles many teens had already been dealing with. And that’ll be the focus of a panel discussion at the Madelyn Helling Library’s Community Room Thursday evening, May 19th. Adult Services Director Sydney Joyce says young people, as well as parents, can get more insight into the problem…

click to listen to Sydney Joyce

The panel will consist of mental health practitioners, educators, youth development leaders, and local teens. And although summer vacation is only around three weeks away, Joyce indicates it’s not necessarily a breather for students, especially the ones nearing high school graduation…

click to listen to Sydney Joyce

A question and answer session with the panel will also be available.The event is also still available in the Zoom format. That’s from 5:30 to 6:30 Thursday evening, May 19th, at the Community Room of the Madelyn Helling Library.