< Back to All News

Teens Mental Health Forum Madelyn Helling Library

Posted: May. 19, 2022 12:00 AM PDT

The pandemic tended to exacerbate the mental health struggles many teens had already been dealing with. And that’ll be the focus of a panel discussion at the Madelyn Helling Library’s Community Room Thursday evening, May 19th. Adult Services Director Sydney Joyce says young people, as well as parents, can get more insight into the problem…

click to listen to Sydney Joyce

The panel will consist of mental health practitioners, educators, youth development leaders, and local teens. And although summer vacation is only around three weeks away, Joyce indicates it’s not necessarily a breather for students, especially the ones nearing high school graduation…

click to listen to Sydney Joyce

A question and answer session with the panel will also be available.The event is also still available in the Zoom format. That’s from 5:30 to 6:30 Thursday evening, May 19th, at the Community Room of the Madelyn Helling Library.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha