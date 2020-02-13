NC Telecom Ordinance Continued to March Meeting

Though there appears to be a light at the end of the tunnel, the Nevada City Wireless Telecommunications Ordinance is still not complete and the city is continuing the public hearing scheduled for last night until the first meeting in March. City Manager Catrina Olsen says that the citizen working group has asked for a little more time to provide input to amendments.

Listen to Catrina Olsen

Olsen also requested the ability to spend additional funds, limited to six more hours of legal time to finalize the proposed amendments. She says everybody seems pleased with the recent work.

Listen to Catrina Olsen

Mayor Reinette Senum, who has been very vocal about the ordinance, wanted to be included in the final meetings.

Listen to Reinette Senum

Council agreed to contunue the public hearing until March 11.

The telecommuncations ordinance has been a bone of contention amongst community members for the appearance of allowing 5G technology into the city and the excessive legal costs of drafting the ordinance.