Telecom Urgency Ordinance for Nevada City

Nevada City is taking steps to protect itself from unwanted telcommunication infrastructure that could impact the look and feel of Nevada City as well as the health and safety of its residents.

The city council agreed to work with a consulting firm to create a full-blown Telecommunication Ordinance and also agreed to implement an urgency ordinance that will place a temporary moratoprium on any infrastructure development. Scott Porter is the attorney that drafted the urgency ordinance.

Porter explained the ordinance would provide direction for telecom providers looking to expand infrastructure in Nevada City.

Council requested one revison to the proposed ordinance. Seven Hills Business District was added to the ordinance as a well the Historic Downtown area and residential areas of the city.

Public comment focused on the possible health effects of radiation and electromagnetic fields generated by cell towers.