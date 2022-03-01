Telestream Ups Support For Hospitality House

With homelessness still on the rise in Nevada County, a longtime partner with Hospitality House has stepped up its support. Hospitality House Marketing and Content Coordinator, Erica Schwanke, says video tech giant Telestream, in Nevada City, has been helping the county’s leading nonprofit shelter services provider since 2006. That’s just one year since the shelter’s founding….

Schwanke says Hospitality House is accelerating its focus on street outreach, expanding shelter space, and creating permanent housing solutions for residents in crisis. This coming year, she says Telestream’s commitment is expected to help 194 individuals…

Pre-pandemic, employees of Telestream also volunteered at Hospitality House’s kitchen every month, bringing their donated food and cooking meals for guests. Also, helping with specialty projects, such as painting the interior of the shelter, conducting yard work, and participating in homeless camp cleanups. Schwanke hopes that can resume this year.