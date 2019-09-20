Temple of Light at Ananda Village

An opportunity to celebrate a unique temple in a special community on the San Juan Ridge takes place this weekend. The Temple of Light in Ananda Village is providing an open house and ribbon cutting Saturday. A repesentative from Ananda says the Temple was completed just iin time for a special anniversary.

A couple of years ago, the Ananda leadership took a big step to make the project a reality, and they sought international funding to help raise the 3.85 million dollars needed to complete the building.

Saturday starting at 10:30 AM the public is invited to Ananda Village to tour the spectacular structure.

All of the design and building was done by local contractors. JT Heater is the architect.

Following a Ribbon Cutting at 11:00 there will be a non-denominational blessing. Lunch and vendors will available at the downtown lawn area, and self guided tours of the grounds are allowed until 3:00.

Ananda Village is on Tyler Foote Road and is also host to an annual Tulip Celebration each spring.