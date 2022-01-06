Temporary Bed Expansion At Hospitality House

With power restoration still lagging, Hospitality House and Nevada County have come together to give up to 19 more homeless people a longer opportunity to recover in a safe environment. County Health and Human Services Director, Ryan Gruver, says the temporary severe weather shelters are no longer an option…

These people, especially the elderly and those with frail health, will also receive traditional support services and care from Hospitality House…

This short-term, temporary program lasts seven days. Those still in need of storm support or related help are encouraged to call 2-1-1 at 1-833-DIAL-2-1-1, the state’s essential community service agency.