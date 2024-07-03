Temporary NID Canal Outages Now Necessary

Temporary rotating water delivery cutoffs for a limited number of canals will have to be implemented after all, as part of the ongoing emergency shortage in the Nevada Irrigation District. The shortage has worsened, due to additional delays to PG and E repair work at the Spaulding One Powerhouse, with completion now pushed back to late July. And repairs to the South Yuba Pipe, damaged by a rockslide, aren’t expected to be done until the end of August. Assistant General Manager Greg Jones says the rotating outages start Thursday, with Clear Creek canal, followed by three more canals. Each outage will last three days, with all the outages ending on July 23rd…

Jones says the outages will help prevent any severe impacts on customers, especially irrigation water shortages for ranchers and farmers. The NID Board of Directors also recently passed a 20-percent conservation mandate…

The drought-like actions come, even though the district had another above-average precipitation year. But officials stress that the issue is not related to supply, that it’s a delivery problem.