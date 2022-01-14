< Back to All News

Temporary Sierra College Teacher In-Person Opt-Out

Posted: Jan. 14, 2022 12:08 AM PST

Sierra College’s spring semester is still ten days away. But, in light of the COVID surge, the Executive Dean of the Nevada County campus, Stephanie Ortiz, says precautions will be in place, at least early on…

click to listen to Stephanie Ortiz

Ortiz also says the college’s health officials feel cases will be abating by around that time, with the current surge due, at least in part, to all the holiday season gatherings. And even when traditional in-person classes resumed in the fall, for the first time since the pandemic began, Ortiz had estimated they would still only be around 25 to 30-percent of normal, with the rest still on the virtual format. And she also points out that many students have expressed mixed preferences anyway…

click to listen to Stephanie Ortiz

Many Community College systems in California had already delayed most, if not all, in-person classes until this semester. Many systems also mandate vaccinations, as well as masks. But at Sierra College, vaccinations are still voluntary.

