Temporary Uses For New Mill St Lot Approved

With the Mill Street Parking Lot Project nearing completion, the Grass Valley City Council has approved a temporary program for utilizing the new spaces. It’s a tiered layout, due to the steep topography, with 14 spaces on an upper level closer to the street and 19 spaces on a lower level, separated by retaining walls, closer to Wolf Creek. A staff report said due to the ease of access from the upper level those 14 spaces should be designated as free public parking, with the standard three-hour limit. But the lower level spaces have been designated, for now, as permit-only, which is 45 dollars per three months. And City Councilman Bob Branstrom said a number of nearby residents are concerned about no longer having free access to the lower spaces…

click to listen to Bob Branstrom

City Manager Tim Kiser said that’s a possible option in the future. But the staff report said it was hoped the 19 lower permit spaces would encourage use by downtown employees during business hours and would open up to public parking after hours…

click to listen to Tim Kiser

For now, the temporary program will get a trial run through the end of the year.