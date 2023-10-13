< Back to All News

Ten Arrests After Destruction Of Cannabis Grows

Posted: Oct. 13, 2023 12:32 AM PDT

As cannabis harvest season ramps up, so does the destruction of illegal grows by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department. Public Information Officer Ashley Quadros says over the span of one week over seven properties were searched and dismantled. And there were ten arrests, with nine taken into custody at one location, which was on Niels Meade Drive…

In addition to the number of plants being well over the legal limit, Quadros says it’s the way the grows are cultivated that also results in arrests. She was along for the destruction of three grows and observed major environmental damage, including the use of hazardous chemicals, as well as water pollution…

And the Department says there may be additional charges. Quadros says more illegal grows are out there that will also be busted.

