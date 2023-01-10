Tentative Teachers Contract Agreement NJUHSD

There’s finally labor peace between teachers and management in the Nevada Joint Union High School District. A tentative contract agreement has been agreed to for the current school year, after a state mediation session necessitated by an impasse in negotiations. Union President Eric Mayer says the agreement includes a four-percent salary increase for each of the remaining two years of the contract, plus an additional two-and-a-half percent for this school year. But that’s not the amount they originally proposed…

Also, in exchange for their raise, Mayer says class size is going up, which teachers did not want to see…

Teachers must still ratify the agreement. The negotiations were for what’s called “re-openers”, which allows a limited number of issues to be brought up again during each year of the contract. And Mayer says they’ll likely re-visit salary this spring for the last year of the contract, which expires in 2024, along with class size.