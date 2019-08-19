< Back to All News

Test Deemed Successful, But Not Without A Worry

Posted: Aug. 19, 2019 7:07 AM PDT

Nevada County emergency officials are calling last week’s test of the Code Red alert system a success, although the O-E-S Director admits there was a couple of nervous moments for him. About 135-thousand calls, texts, and e-mails were sent, although that included some numbers that are no longer in service. Sheriff’s Captain and Emergency Services Director Jeff Pettitt says although the test is over, the work for his department really begins…

Listen to Jeff Pettitt 1

The test went out on Thursday at 10am, but the system would keep re-dialing numbers it couldn’t get a hold of. Pettitt says that created some anxiety when a fire broke out off of Dog Bar Road that afternoon…

Listen to Jeff Pettitt 2

Pettitt says they needed to do the test, but he would prefer not to do it during fire season. It hasn’t been determined yet, but Pettitt says it’s possible they will do another Code Red test before the end of the year.

–gf

