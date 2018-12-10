Test Story II

Locally, today is Transgender Remembrance Day—a day to remember people who werekilled across the country this past year, just because of who theyare. Pat Rose with the local chapter of P-FLAG, says although thatlist numbers in the dozens, awareness is spreading, and their chapteris getting more calls from people who want information…

The actual day of remembrance nationally was last week, but Rose says her chapter wanted to do something on the night of the regular support group meeting, which is at 6pm at the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains on Church Street in Grass Valley. The meeting starts at 6pm, followed by guest speakers at 7pm, including a local physician and a representative from the Gender Health Center in Sacramento. Rose says the evening will conclude with a vigil, with leaders from three different area churches…

Transgender Remembrance Day was started in 1999 to honor the memory of Rita Hester, a transgender woman who was murdered outside of Boston in 1998.