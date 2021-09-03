Testing Demand Increases Along With Case Numbers

Updated Nevada County COVID numbers yesterday add another 140 cases to the Dashboard. That makes 150 for Wednesday and Thursday correcting the state data error of only 10 cases on Wednesday. There are now 712 active cases and 22 in the hospital.

Nevada County on pace to set a record of 500 new cases in a week with 470 cases reported through Thursday.

The pandemic began with a need for COVID testing sites, then in January a need for vaccine clinics arose and testing activity decreased. Now in September as a COVID Delta Variant surge is rolling through the county, a need for testing has once again risen. As a result, Public Health has expanded its testing service at the Grass Valley Clinic on Colfax Avenue and it is getting heavy use.

County Public Health Director Jill Blake, says a variety of people from parents and students to people mandated to regularly test, are a big part of the increase. She says, adding to the confusion, poor air quality is causing similar symptoms as COVID. She says people should continue to get tested.

Blake says the expanded hours will help alleviate stress at the hospital and other health clinic that are seeing patient loads increase with testing requests.

For complete information on testing availability visit myNevadaCounty.com/Coronavirus.

For assistance in accessing the information and scheduling a test contact 211- Connecting Point.