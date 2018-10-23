A quick note to say Thanks to everyone for the nice birthday wishes. I have never been one to celebrate my birthday much, but turning 60 must be a landmark of some type. Both my kids flew home to see me…so many listeners and newsmakers wished me happy birthday…even Lorraine Jewett wished me a nice birthday message in The Union. Lorraine and I are kindred spirits…both ’58 babies born a week apart. Of course, that means, Vickie Keifer…you’re next.
Tom Fitzsimmons
Thanks
Posted: Oct. 23, 2018 10:26 AM PDT
