Thanks, Coach

For years, the favorite part of my job on-air at KNCO has been doing play by play sports. I have been blessed over the years to have outstanding teams to cover, including girls basketball teams that were nationally ranked and high school football teams that played for section titles. Most of my years have been covering Bear River Bruin football and wanted to extend my thanks and best wishes to co-head coaches, Terry Logue and Scott Savoie, who have announced their retirement from coaching after last week’s game against Colfax. They are great men who help mold the Bruins into consistent winners, both on and off the field. And they made me a better broadcaster. I will miss them both and they will be tough shoes to fill.