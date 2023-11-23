Thanksgiving Energy Saving Tips

As kitchens fill with hearty Thanksgiving favorites, PG and E is reminding us that they can gobble up to 15-percent of home energy use each month. And to avoid that percentage perhaps going up a bit more, the utility has some tips. Megan McFarland, with Marketing and Communications, says you might be able to save with the way you use your oven, depending on what kind you have…

McFarland says you should also minimize how often you open the oven door when baking your turkey or other side dishes…

Also, if you need to be roasting, keep lids on pots and pans and use glass or ceramic dishes, which also reduces cooking time. And a crockpot, hot plate, or microwave might be an effective alternative, instead of the stove. Also, using your dishwasher is more energy-efficient than the sink. And skip the rinse, just scrape and go. Also, wait until there’s a full load before starting it up and be sure to stop it before the heated dry cycle.