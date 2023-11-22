Thanksgiving Means CHP Maximum Enforcement

With record or near-record traffic predicted for Thanksgiving weekend motorists, another tradition is heavy presence from the California Highway Patrol. Officer Jason Bice, at the Grass Valley Office, says the Maximum Enforcement Period begins at 6 Wednesday evening and runs until midnight Sunday night. And, as always, the focus is the Highway 49 and 20 corridors in Western Nevada County…

Other risky behavior you could be cited for includes impaired and distracted driving and not wearing a seat belt. Bice also points that although local motorists tend to be more familiar with roads and highways in less-populated, rural areas, that doesn’t necessarily make it safer…

Statewide last year, 37 people were killed in crashes within the CHP’s jurisdiction. More than 86-hundred citations were issued for speed and seat belt violations. And there were also a-thousand-16 arrests for driving under the influence during the four-day period.