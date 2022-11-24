Thanksgiving Means Its Time To Turkey Trot!

The 17th Annual Michael E Bratton The Second Turkey Trot is gearing up Thanksgiving morning at Nevada Union High School’s Hooper Stadium. And it’s finally back in the traditional form, after two years of COVID disruptions. After losing his son to suicide, Mike Bratton says the event has really helped to raise awareness about this growing and disturbing trend, especially among young people…

And it’s not too late to enter. It’s a 25-dollar fee for people 15 and older, 12-dollars for children 14 and under. And the proceeds have been helping with the ongoing growth of Anew Day, which was founded by the Brattons…

The course is a combination of trails and streets. It features 5K and 10K Run/Walk options that will circle around the school grounds and throughout Litton Hill Trail. There are also awards for first through third place in various age groups. Registration begins at 7:30am. The kids race begins at 8:15, with the major races starting at 8:30.