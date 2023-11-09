Thanksgiving Means Time For Food Bank Turkey Drive

Believe it or not, Thanksgiving is only two weeks away. And that meant the annual Turkey Drive for the Food Bank of Nevada County at Save Mart in the Fowler Center in Grass Valley on Wednesday, with our own Tom the Turkey once again on hand. Food Bank Executive Director Julie Thornbury told Tom that it’s always a guesstimate as to how many donations they’ll actually be getting, regardless of how generous people were for this event…

Meanwhile, Thornbury says food donations in general continue to be below hopes and expectations….

And, regardless of whether you provided a turkey or not for the drive, Thornbury says any time of year is always a good time to help out the Food Bank. That may include when your financial condition is better later…

The Food Bank is also in need of pop-top, easy-open, single meals, including thick stews and soups. Also, peanut butter, canned fruit, granola bars, and oatmeal, applesauce, and fruit cups.