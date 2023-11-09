< Back to All News

Thanksgiving Means Time For Food Bank Turkey Drive

Posted: Nov. 9, 2023 12:13 AM PST

Believe it or not, Thanksgiving is only two weeks away. And that meant the annual Turkey Drive for the Food Bank of Nevada County at Save Mart in the Fowler Center in Grass Valley on Wednesday, with our own Tom the Turkey once again on hand. Food Bank Executive Director Julie Thornbury told Tom that it’s always a guesstimate as to how many donations they’ll actually be getting, regardless of how generous people were for this event…

click to listen to Julie Thornbury

Meanwhile, Thornbury says food donations in general continue to be below hopes and expectations….

click to listen to Julie Thornbury

And, regardless of whether you provided a turkey or not for the drive, Thornbury says any time of year is always a good time to help out the Food Bank. That may include when your financial condition is better later…

click to listen to Julie Thornbury

The Food Bank is also in need of pop-top, easy-open, single meals, including thick stews and soups. Also, peanut butter, canned fruit, granola bars, and oatmeal, applesauce, and fruit cups.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha