‘Thanksgiving Play’ Opens Tonight

Imagine trying to write a politically correct play about the story of Thanksgiving. That’s the plot of the new Sierra Stages production, ‘The Thanksgiving Play’, which begins a two-and-a-half week run tonight at the Nevada Theater. Written by a native American woman, the story is about a drama teacher who’s had some problems with her superiors, so she tries to get back into their good graces by both honoring indigenous people, and telling the peaceful story of Thanksgiving at the same time. It’s written by Larissa Fasthorse, and directed by Sandra Rockman…

Listen to Sandra Rockman 1

Rockman says there are only four people in the cast, and the show moves quickly…

Listen to Sandra Rockman 2

The preview is tonight at 7, tomorrow’s show is a benefit for the Nisenan and Nevada City Rancheria, with the official Opening Night Saturday at 8. Performances are 7pm Thursdays, 8pm Fridays and Saturdays, and 2pm Sundays through October 5.

–gf