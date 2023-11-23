Thanksgiving Reminder Of Cooking Fire Dangers

Kitchen safety often has more heightened importance if the Thanksgiving dinner is being cooked inside your home. The National Fire Protection Association says the holiday season sees a peak in cooking fires. Each year, they lead to hundreds of deaths, thousands of injuries, and more than a-billion dollars in damages across the country. Cal Fire Captain Chris Bruno says it’s always important to not stray too far, with so many items having varied cooking times. But, of course, the turkey can be the main hazard, especially if you’re frying it…

Also, keep young children at least three feet away from a hot stove or out of the kitchen completely…

As for grease fires, using a lid smothers it most quickly and effectively. Baking soda is also good, or use an extinguisher, if you have one available. But never use water. In California, there were over 60-thousand cooking fires from 2017 to 2022.