Thanksgiving Traffic Volume One of Busiest

The day before Thanksgiving is always considered one of the busiest travel days of the year. And in California, Triple A Spokesman Aldo Vazquez says more than seven-million residents will be going at least 50 miles to their destination, with more than six-million driving. That’s a two-and-a-half percent increase from last year…

Triple A says about 810-thousand will be flying, with another 200-thousand taking other forms of transportation. And, of course, Vazquez advises travellers to avoid being on the road Wednesday afternoon…

Vazquez says strong economic fundamentals are motivating the Thanksgiving travel surge, with consumer spending remaining strong. That’s thanks to increasing wages, disposable income, and household wealth. He says travel remains one of the top priorities for the holiday season, especially with no dramatic fluctuations of gas prices.