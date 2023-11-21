Thanksgiving Travel May Set Record

This Thanksgiving weekend will mark a milestone in travel in California, according to Triple-A. Spokesman John Treanor says the projected surge is expected to create one of the busiest periods on record…

Treanor says nearly seven-and-a-half million state residents are expected to be going somewhere, with as many as 90-percent driving at least 50 miles or more. That’s an increase of three-percent over 2022. Treanor also reminds travellers to use the Triple-A Mobile App to locate the cheapest gas and EV chargers and request roadside assistance more quickly…

And, as always, consider aiming for off-peak driving periods, or before 10am or after 6pm, especially on Wednesday. The skies are also anticipated to be busy, with over eight-percent flying.