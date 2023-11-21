< Back to All News

Thanksgiving Travel May Set Record

Posted: Nov. 21, 2023 12:04 AM PST

This Thanksgiving weekend will mark a milestone in travel in California, according to Triple-A. Spokesman John Treanor says the projected surge is expected to create one of the busiest periods on record…

Treanor says nearly seven-and-a-half million state residents are expected to be going somewhere, with as many as 90-percent driving at least 50 miles or more. That’s an increase of three-percent over 2022. Treanor also reminds travellers to use the Triple-A Mobile App to locate the cheapest gas and EV chargers and request roadside assistance more quickly…

click to listen to John Treanor

And, as always, consider aiming for off-peak driving periods, or before 10am or after 6pm, especially on Wednesday. The skies are also anticipated to be busy, with over eight-percent flying.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha