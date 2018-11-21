Thanksgiving Travel Times May Be Four Times Longer

Thanksgiving weekend travel is setting another record in California. That’s part of a decade-long trend, according to Mike Blasky, with Triple-A….

click to listen to Mike Blasky

Blasky says consumers have a lot to be thankful for this holiday season, with higher wages, more disposable income, and rising levels of household wealth. But he also reminds motorists to be patient with the lengthier travel times…

click to listen to Mike Blasky

And Blasky says travellers are not discouraged by the highest gas prices in four years. But he says prices are now dropping, with that trend expected to continue through the Christmas holiday. He says the recent unseasonal increases were driven by stock market speculation over how U.S sanctions against Iran would impact the global oil supply. But he says oil prices have held steady since the sanctions took effect earlier this month. But Blasky says most of the decrease can be attributed to gas stations beginning to sell the state’s cheaper winter blend.