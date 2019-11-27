< Back to All News

Thanksgiving Turkey Trot Still on as Scheduled

Posted: Nov. 27, 2019 12:02 PM PST

Before you put that bird in the over or start preparing all the trimmings for that Thanksgiving Dinner, you can head out to Hooper Stadium at Nevada Union High School for this year’s Turkey Trot…

Organizer Mike Bratton and his team are putting on the event in memory of his son Michael Edward Bratton the Second, and the event is now in its 14th year. There’s a 10-K run, a 5-K run, and a 5-K walk. Those get underway at 8:30. There’s also a kids race at 8:15. If you are going, you might want to get there early. There is still construction going on, and you might have to park a lillte farther away than usual. Bratton says most of the proceeds go to Anew Day, which focuses on suicide prevention and counseling for depression, but he says there’s more…

The event has put over a half-a-million dollars since it was first run in 2006. The event will happen rain, snow, or shine.

