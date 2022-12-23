< Back to All News

The 5th Night of Cornish Christmas

Posted: Dec. 23, 2022 1:12 PM PST

Tonight, is the fifth and final night of Cornish Christmas in Grass valley so you will have one more opportunity to hear a piece of Grass Valley history going all the way back to the 1870’s. The Grass Valley Cornish Carol Choir will be performing at 6:00 and at 7:00 on the steps of The Union Building as they have done for over a hundred years. Choir Director, and Cornish Bard, Eleanor Kenitzer says music is one of the cultural assets the Cornish brought to Grass Valley when they came to work the hard rock gold mines.

 

And the Cornish carols are a big piece of the puzzle. The carols, by definition, are songs about the birth of Christ so there are no modern elements such as flying reindeer included. And they were written by people with little musical training but a passion for telling the story. The carols sung at churches, pubs, and other gathering places each with a slight variation depending on who was singing. The carols were sung as connection to community. They continued even when interest waned after the mines closed

 

Kenitzer says the dozen or so Cornish Carols are sung in the same order each performance as they have been for hundreds of years. She says there are several carols that make her feel as if the members of all the choirs past are singing with them on the steps.

 

The Grass Valley Cornish Carol Choir performs at 6:00Pm and again at 7:00pm on the steps of the Union Building. Each set is just under a half hour long.

 

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha