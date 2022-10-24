The Altars are Back!

Another longstanding tradition is back in Nevada County as the Altar Show: Renewal and Remembrance returns to Grass Valley this week. The 10-day dispay opened at the Artists Studio in the Foothills on Idaho Maryland Road on Saturday wand will run through Sunday October 30th. The show is inspired by the Latin American tradition Dia De Los Muertos and features almost 50 displays created by local artists and community members. Lin Shiffner is one of the event organizers and has been involved for almost all 21 years. One common element each year is the community altar.

Shiffner also draws attention to unique altars this year including a local medical student’s contribution.

Another compelling entry is from long time altarista, Lil McGill.

Also, one put together by non-english speaking students at Nevada Union High School.

Other altars focus on memories of pets, special people and causes including a number on Ukraine.

Also, a compelling altar representing altaristas no longer with us.

The Altar Show: Renewal and Remembrance is open 12- 7pm daily through next Sunday.