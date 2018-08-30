< Back to All News

The Chicken and The Cat…and The Firefighters

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 12:19 AM PDT

The Carr Fire in Shasta County is one of the worst fire disasters in California history. However, there is as a ray of goodness that developed as a result of the fire. Grass Valley firefighters assigned to the blaze became unintentional heros by saving an unlikely pair of animals. Grass Valley Fire Chief Mark Buttron says the crew came across a cat and a chicken.

Listen to Chief Buttron

Butron says both the cat and the chicken had fire related injuries.

Listen to Chief Buttron

The cat was a little easier to get into the carrier. The firefighters kept watch over the pair unti the SPCA could arrive and care for the cat and the chicken. Eventually the animals were reunited with their owners.
As a result of a press release sent out by Butron, news of the firefighters, the cat and the chicken spread across social media and broadcast news agencies. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, better known as PETA- caught wind of the story and contacted Buttron.

Listen to Chief Buttron

The firefighters that were part of the animal rescue included: Firefighter Scarfiati, Firefighter Walsh, Captain Clements, and Engineer Ray.

