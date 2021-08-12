The Fair is Off and Running

After almost two years of relative quiet at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, Fair CEO Patrick Eidman, fighting back his emotions, had this to say to the VIP crowd Wednesday morning.

Opening ceremonies honoring Blue Ribbon Award Winners, Alyssa Mayo and Tom Fitzsimmons, along with Fair Family of the Year Tim Ried and Caitlyn Oats, and Hall of Fame Inductee Bart Reibe. Everyone in attendance pleased to be back. Even former Fair CEO and managers Ed Scofield and Sandy Woods. What did they miss most.

The first day of the fair is traditionally student scholar day. County Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay, promising to make good on any student that chooses not to attend today because of recent COVID spikes.

County Chief Medical Officer Dr. Scott Kellerman, says people can still enjoy the fair, even with cases on the rise. Following safety guidelines decreases the chance of catching COVID.

With scholar students chomping at the bit to get back on the rides, many were picking their favorites.

The white water log ride also inviting to kids as temperatures began to heat up.

And of course, Treat Street and other food offerings providing temptation and pleasure to all of the guests.