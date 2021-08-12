< Back to All News

The Fair is Off and Running

Posted: Aug. 12, 2021 5:52 AM PDT

After almost two years of relative quiet at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, Fair CEO Patrick Eidman, fighting back his emotions, had this to say to the VIP crowd Wednesday morning.

 

Opening ceremonies honoring Blue Ribbon Award Winners, Alyssa Mayo and Tom Fitzsimmons, along with Fair Family of the Year Tim Ried and Caitlyn Oats, and Hall of Fame Inductee Bart Reibe. Everyone in attendance pleased to be back. Even former Fair CEO and managers Ed Scofield and Sandy Woods. What did they miss most.

 

The first day of the fair is traditionally student scholar day. County Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay, promising to make good on any student that chooses not to attend today because of recent COVID spikes.

 

County Chief Medical Officer Dr. Scott Kellerman, says people can still enjoy the fair, even with cases on the rise. Following safety guidelines decreases the chance of catching COVID.

 

With scholar students chomping at the bit to get back on the rides, many were picking their favorites.

 

The white water log ride also inviting to kids as temperatures began to heat up.
And of course, Treat Street and other food offerings providing temptation and pleasure to all of the guests.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha