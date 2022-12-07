The First Property Tax Payment Deadline Looms

The deadline for the first installment of 2022-2023 property taxes is coming up on Monday. Nevada County Treasurer-Tax Collector Tina Vernon says that’s actually a couple days longer than normal, since December 10th falls on a Saturday this year…

And to avoid the lines at the Tax Collector’s office, Vernon also suggests people waiting until the last minute to pay online or by phone. They can do so until 11:59pm, with the office closing at 5pm for in-person transactions. Meanwhile, Vernon says people who’ve missed at least one payment before May 31st may also qualify for the California Mortgage Relief Program. It was launched this summer for those who’ve also suffered financial hardship from the pandemic…

Funds from the program can provide up to 20-thousand dollars for property tax relief and up to 80-thousand dollars for past due mortgage payments.