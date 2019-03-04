The Five Worst Intersections in Nevada County

Where are the worst place for accidents in Nevada County and when are they likely to happen? Those are just a few details in Nevada County’s new Highway Safety Plan, which has been adopted by the Board of Supervisors. County Public Works Director Trisha Tillotson presented the plan to the Board last week, and outlined some of the causes of collisions on county roads. She says improper turning was number one at just over 30 percent…

As for the worst intersections in Nevada County, the top five are Brunswick and Greenhorn Roads, Combie Road and Higgins Road, Ridge Road and Rough and Ready Highway, Dog Bar Road and Cole Way, and Pleasant Valley Road at Commercial Avenue. The top five road segments with the highest concentration of collisions were portions of LaBarr Meadows Road, Wolf Road, Dog Bar Road, Rough and Ready Highway, and Magnolia Road…

It may also surprise you that crashes are more likely to happen during the day than at night. The collision data was between 2015 and 2017. The Highway Safety Plan, which was adopted unanimously by the Board, will be updated every three years.

